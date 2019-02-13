Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth Cantrell Sheriff. Nancy attended Winthrop University and was a graduate of Clemson University. She was a retired educator at Riverside Middle School. She fostered many children through the Oconee County Foster Parent Association. She was a member of Hepsibah Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Melanie Birchmore (Duane), Jeff Dobbins (Kim), Terry Dobbins (Michelle), Kasey Dobbins, Rita Haney and Rose Dobbins; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Stan Sheriff; and a sister, Natalie Swaney.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Rose Pruitt; and a sister, Sybil Sheriff.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Hepsibah Baptist Church conducted by Pastor John McKnight. Burial will follow in Townville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee County Foster Parents Association.

Sullivan-King Mortuary,



Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Sheriff Dobbins, 70, widow of Thomas Eugene Dobbins, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth Cantrell Sheriff. Nancy attended Winthrop University and was a graduate of Clemson University. She was a retired educator at Riverside Middle School. She fostered many children through the Oconee County Foster Parent Association. She was a member of Hepsibah Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Melanie Birchmore (Duane), Jeff Dobbins (Kim), Terry Dobbins (Michelle), Kasey Dobbins, Rita Haney and Rose Dobbins; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Stan Sheriff; and a sister, Natalie Swaney.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Rose Pruitt; and a sister, Sybil Sheriff.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Hepsibah Baptist Church conducted by Pastor John McKnight. Burial will follow in Townville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. The family is at the residence.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee County Foster Parents Association.Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com. Funeral Home Sullivan-King Mortuary

3205 North Highway 81

Anderson , SC 29621

864-225-5431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close