Mrs. Nettie Evelyn Love Briggs, 74, died Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Barron Funeral Chapel with Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. The interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Barron Funeral Home.
Born Dec. 23, 1945, in Chester, Mrs. Briggs was a daughter of William Jones Love and Rhoda Evelyn Lee Love. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries Elliott and Frances Plants with over forty-two years of service. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. Mrs. Briggs enjoyed playing softball in her younger years. Evelyn also enjoyed sports and fishing and watching her game shows.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, George and Tommy Love.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Briggs; one son, Doug Cleveland of Chester; two grandchildren, Jamie Cleveland and Savana Cleveland, both of Chester; two brothers, Bobby Love (Helen) of Chester and David Love (Sarah) of Richburg; one sister, Betty Love Odom of Chester; niece, April Ramey (Mike) of Chester; daughter-in-law, Valarie Harwell Cleveland of Chester; her fur baby, "Penny;" and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made at Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020