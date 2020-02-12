|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Purity Presbyterian Church
– Noble "Linn" Gresham, 91, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Purity Presbyterian Church in Chester with Rev. Jason Myers officiating. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery in Rock Hill, S.C.
Mr. Gresham was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Seymour, Ind. and moved to Clarksville, Tenn. as a youth. He attended Clarksville High School and was a 1950 graduate of Austin Peay State College in Clarksville, Tenn.
In 1969 he moved to Kinston, N.C., and then in 1974 he moved to Chester, where he was Plant Manager of Chester Sportswear and worked for Chester Telephone Co. before retiring. Mr. Gresham was a member and officer of the First Presbyterian Church, Boy Scout Leader, President of the Kiwanis Club and President of the Chamber of Commerce in Clarksville, Tenn. In Chester he was a member of Purity Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder of the church. He also served as President of the Rotary Club along with being a Paul Harris Fellow and President of the Chester United Way. He had a love of travel and enjoyed making knives at home.
Linn married Mabel Evelyn Bell on Aug. 24, 1950, in Clarksville, Tenn. and spent 69 wonderful years of marriage with her. She survives him, along with his sister, Mary Gresham Goostree, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; one brother, David Gresham, of Clarksville, Tenn.; three children, John Gresham (Linda) of Rock Hill, Nancy Gresham of Wilmington, N.C. and Charles Gresham (Deneen) of Rock Hill; six grandchildren, Scott Gresham of Grifton, N.C., Tyler Gresham (Lauren) of Raleigh, N.C., Hannah Gresham (Dwayne) Grainger of Tacoma, Wash., David Gresham (Mackenzie) of Rock Hill, Will and Grace Gresham of Rock Hill; one great-granddaughter, Harper Gresham.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Thompson Gresham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Purity Presbyterian Church, 135 Wylie St., Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020
