Nolan West, age 5 months, was the son of William "Rob" West Sr. and Joeanna Garcia.

He is the brother of Holly Hope Garcia, Layla Jade West and William Robert West Jr., all of the home. He is also survived by grandparents, Robert and Beth West of Chester; great-grandparents, Chuck and Karen Stuart of Chester, Carol Watkins of Chester and Barbara and James Long of Lancaster; and great-great-grandmother, Iva Jean Hopper of Chester.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Treasure West.

The visitation and funeral will be Wednesday, July 17, at The Community Church, 186 Saluda St. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. and the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Reverends Ronnie Greene and James Sanders will speak. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.

