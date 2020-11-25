The funeral for Mr. Odell "Shakey" Boyd will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.

Mr. Boyd, 73, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C.

Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Shawn Boyd, 1018 Holmes Road, Chester.

Chris King Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



