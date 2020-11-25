1/
Mr. Odell Boyd
The funeral for Mr. Odell "Shakey" Boyd will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mr. Boyd, 73, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C.
Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Shawn Boyd, 1018 Holmes Road, Chester.
Chris King Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Christopher King's Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
12:00 PM
Christopher King's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Christopher King's Funeral Home
121 Mobley Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
