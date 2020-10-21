The funeral for Ms. Patricia Ann "Pat" Evans of 690 Pine Ridge Road will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at King's Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Ms. Evans, 61, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.

The family will receive friends at the home and also at 505 Christopher Lane, Chester.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Due to Covid-19, everyone is asked to social distance and wear a mask at the viewing and the funeral.



