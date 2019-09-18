Ms. Patricia Chisolm

King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Ms. Patricia Chisholm, 59, of Jacksonville, Fla. and formerly of Chester, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born in Chester County on Aug. 29, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Chisholm and Mozelle Chisholm Lowery. She joined Cedar Rock Baptist Church in Chester and was a present member of Greater Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a 1978 graduate of Chester High School.
Survivors are her stepmother, Savannah Chisholm of Chester; two brothers, Randy (Marilyn) Chisholm of Springfield, Mo. and Tommy Chisholm Jr. of Sioux Falls, Iowa; a stepsister, Permisa (Corey) Belton of Rock Hill; aunt, Loretta (Shane) Crank; uncle, Eddie Mack Worthy; devoted fiancee', Donald McMillan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of the local announcement.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
