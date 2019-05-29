Mrs. Patricia Sue Stanton Moore, 75, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at First Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. James Sanders officiating. Interment followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Moore was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Chester and was a daughter of the late Earl R. Stanton and Lillie Mae Edwards Stanton. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was retired from Rico Tag Express in Heath Springs. Mrs. Moore attended First Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, William Russel Moore of Great Falls, Daniel "Danny" T. Moore of Great Falls and Richard "Ram" A. Moore (Diane) of Lancaster; one sister, Dian Milwood of Chester; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Moore; two brothers, Rob Allen and Russell Milwood; and her mother, Karamae Zajkowski.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 29, 2019