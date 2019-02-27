The funeral for Mrs. Patricia Wilmore Hampton of 1764 Darby Road was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Chester Middle School. The Rev. Corey Jackson officiated and the Rev. Dr. LeMar Foster delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Hampton, 61, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019