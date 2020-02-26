A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Patsy Carolyn Branham Case will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Refuge Baptist Church. The Rev. Evan Smith and the Rev. Steven Woody will officiate and burial will follow in Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Case, 77, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. She was born Aug. 15, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Henry Banyan Branham and Mary Hearon Branham.
Survivors include a son, Henry Case of Fort Lawn.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Mrs. Case.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020