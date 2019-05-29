Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Pattie Eugene Doolittle. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Chester with the Rev. Clay Waldrip and the Rev. John McKeown officiating. Interment was private.

Mr. Doolittle was born June 17, 1936, in Fairfield County, S.C. and was a son of the late Pattie Jeru Doolittle and Nellie Kate Fuller Doolittle. He was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School Class of 1954 and was a veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard. Mr. Doolittle was retired from Lance Corporation and also worked part-time with Lake Wateree State Park. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester, where he always looked forward to the "Birthday Bash" and helping cook steaks for that event. Mr. Doolittle was also a member of Richburg Masonic Lodge #111.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Dooley Doolittle; two daughters, Vickie D. Welchel (Walter) of Chester and Brenda Mills (Harold "Skeeter") of Rock Hill; one son, Wesley Doolittle (Kathy) of N. Augusta; six grandchildren, Jessica Johnston (Louis) of Lexington, Joey Welchel of Chester, Winston Mills (Stefanie) of Rock Hill, Anna Mills of Greenville, T.J. Doolittle (Elizabeth) of N. Augusta and Andrew Doolittle (Taylor) of N. Augusta; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Dantzler of Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Doolittle was preceded in death by a brother, Sherwood Doolittle.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



