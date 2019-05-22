The funeral for Mrs. Pauline Davis Worthy, formerly of Chester, will be held at noon Thursday, May 23, at True Bethel Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo, N.Y. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Worthy, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond Davis and Maggie Davis, and the wife of the late Joseph Worthy.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home in Buffalo, N.Y. is in charge of arrangements. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 22, 2019