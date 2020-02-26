Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Peggy Elliot Bigham. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Emmanuel Baptist Church Fort Lawn , SC View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Emmanuel Baptist Church Fort Lawn , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born May 7, 1931, in Lancaster, S.C., a daughter of the late Fred Henry Elliott and Ada Ingram Elliott Horton and the wife of the late Lonnie N. Bigham. She enjoyed working in her yard, flower gardening, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Bigham was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn.

Mrs. Bigham resided in Great Falls, S.C., where she raised her three children. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and retired from J.P. Stevens. After the death of her husband, she relocated to Fort Lawn, S.C.

Mrs. Bigham is survived by a son, Tony Bigham (Revere) of Great Falls; two daughters, Susan B. Anders (Tony) of Telford, Tenn. and Kimberly B. Jordan (Jimmy) of Fort Lawn. S.C.; three grandchildren, Jeremiah T. Jordan (Elyse), Halayna Barnett (Mark) and Loni Grace Jordan; four great-grandchildren, Ava K. Jordan, Danielle L. Jordan, Ezekiel R. Barnett and Gabriel T. Jordan; a sister-in-law, Betty Horton of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bigham was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie N. Bigham; her parents; three sisters, Sudie Elliott, Earlene Willis and Linda Griffin; and her brother, James Edward Horton.

The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Bigham will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Jordan, the Rev. Steve Nunn, the Rev. Jeremiah Jordan and the Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service, at Emmanuel Baptist Church and suggest memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

