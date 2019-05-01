Mrs. Peggy Morrison Littlejohn, 68, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Black officiating.
Mrs. Littlejohn was born April 1, 1951, in Chester County and was a daughter of the late John Green Morrison and Jiner Hord Morrison. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended York Tech. Mrs. Littlejohn was a member of Blackstock First Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Shawn W. Littlejohn (Melissa) of Chester; three daughters, Jodie Crouch (Tommy), Wendy Kay Littlejohn and Tonya Wilks (Jason), all of Chester; one brother, Johnny R. Morrison of Blackstock; eight grandchildren, Chassidy Mullinax, Cade Mullinax, Savannah Littlejohn, Austin Littlejohn, Abby Littlejohn, Caroline Wilks, John Crawford Wilks and Levi Wilks; and six great-grandchildren, Johniah Williams, Johnathan Price, Jason Carter Michau, Kinsleigh Michau, Caysen Mullinax and A'liveah Mullinax.
Mrs. Littlejohn was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Wayne Littlejohn.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of S.C., 173 Columbia St., Chester, SC 29706.
