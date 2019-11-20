The funeral for Mr. Perley Gene Hopkins of 518 Generation Drive will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Darryl D. Cunningham will officiate and Minister Albert Suber will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hopkins, 64, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019