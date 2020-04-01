Mr. Perry Edward Blakley, 68, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C. All services are private.
Mr. Blakley was born March 26, 1952, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a son of Betty Gibson Blakley and the late Arthur Edward Blakley. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and attended York Tech. Mr. Blakley was retired from SCDOT as a Concrete Inspector. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during Vietnam. Mr. Blakley was a member of First Baptist Church, Richburg where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Director of the Puppet Ministry and served on the Finance Committee. He also enjoyed researching and discovering rocks and their history. His refuge was the outdoors, his shop and tractor, his family and especially his grandchildren, which were his heart.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Debbie Blakley; his children, Allison Blakley and Heather Blakley, both of Rock Hill, Crystal Berryhill (Will) of Richburg and Kevin Godbee (fiancé Brittany) of Great Falls; and five grandchildren, Aiden Godbee, Abagail Berryhill, Brynlee Vinson, Caiden Oakes and Harley Henley.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Arthur Blakley.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Richburg, 165 North Main St., Richburg, SC 29729.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020