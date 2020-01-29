Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Plumie Roddey. View Sign Service Information Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 (803)-482-6212 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church 112 Chester Ave. Great Falls , SC View Map Interment Following Services Greenlawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Plumie E. Roddey, 100, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 25, 2020, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster in South Carolina.

Mrs. Roddey was born in Chester County on Dec. 10, 1919, and was a daughter to the late Willie B. and Lula Mae Jacobs Ellison. Plumie attended school in Great Falls. At an early age, she went to work for J.P. Stevens Textile Mills, where she retired after 48 years. Plumie also took several courses in cake decorating.

Plumie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she tried to live every day for the Lord. Plumie was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. She served in many capacities there, but her most favorite was the choir. Plumie was a member of the choir from 1962 through 2015 when her eyesight prevented her from being able to read the words but she never stopped singing praises to God.

While still employed and after retirement, Plumie loved to bake. She made many beautiful cakes for special occasions such as weddings, birthdays, etc. Plumie also enjoyed making floral arrangements and worked part-time at a local florist.

Family was extremely important to Plumie. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved to visit folks who were no longer able to get out and take them a cake and spend some time chatting. Plumie also enjoyed traveling. Anytime there was a trip on the church bus, Plumie was packed and ready to go.

Those left to cherish Plumie's memories are her daughter, Renee McGrath (Brian) of California; nephew, Fred Killian (Elisha) of Virginia; nephew, Gary Ellis of Lugoff, S.C.; great-nephews, Scott Williams (Jo Ann) and Keith Williams (Darlene) of Great Falls; and devoted, loving friends Barbara and Wayne Broughton of Richburg as well as many other family and friends.

Mrs. Roddey was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, John Luther Roddey.

Mrs. Roddey was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathleen Rabon, Zadie Neely, Emily Rushing, Burley Roddey, Gladys Mitkus, Gertie

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the amazing women who cared for Plumie in her home prior to White Oak: Brenda Hartley, Kathy Roddey, Jewel Jessee, Wanda Hunter and Marsha Floyd. Also, the family wishes to extend their great appreciation to the wonderful staff at White Oak Manor of Lancaster for their loving and compassionate care for Mrs. Roddey.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls with Rev. Chase Catledge and Rev. Patrick Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 297, Great Falls, SC 29055; or to the .

Online condolences may be made to then family at

