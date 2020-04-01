Mr. Ralph Smith, 82, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Russell Smith officiating.
Mr. Smith was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Great Falls and was a son of the late Ransom Smith and Bessie Roberts Smith. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and retired from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor's Office as Pretrial Intervention Director. He was formerly employed as Sheriff of Fairfield County, Chief of Police for Great Falls and an investigator for Chester County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith. He was a dignified man who loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Burchette Smith; four daughters, Patsy Smith Crawford of Palmyra, Tenn., Annette Smith Adams (Scottie) of Lancaster, Danielle Smith Hill (Gabe) of Rock Hill and Amanda Smith Fazio (Chris) of Rock Hill; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Roberts Smith; twelve grandchildren, Michael Crawford, Kimberly Huggins, Bryan Smith, Russell Smith, Emily Sisk, Jessica Wilkins, Abbey Adams, Rayna Korbus, Bryan Fazio, Wil Fazio, Jacob Smith-Sheppard and Bella Fazio; nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Addison, Faith, Emma, Kaylee, Luke, Dani, Harley and Matthew Jr.; three brothers, Harold Smith, Millard Smith and Glen Smith (Dianna); and one sister, Jean Smith Camp (Don).
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a son, Arnold Ralph Smith.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020