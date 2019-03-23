Mr. Raymond Craig

  • "To the Craig family. My prayers and thoughts are with you...."
    - Ruth Hames O'Kain
  • "So sorry for your loss, May God give you and your family..."
  • "I'm sorry for your loss. I pray God gives you comfort..."
    - Ericka Adams
  • "Sorry for your loss. Mae god be with you"
    - Shirley Caldwell
  • "Sorry for your loss keep the family in my prayers and..."
    - Jacquetta Knox

The funeral for Mr. Raymond Craig of 536 Roundtree Circle will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Sharon. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate and burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Craig, 63, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 20, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Funeral Home
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Funeral Home Details
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019
