The funeral for Mr. Raymond Craig of 536 Roundtree Circle will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Sharon. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate and burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Craig, 63, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 20, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019