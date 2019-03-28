The funeral for Mr. Raymond Craig of 536 Roundtree Circle was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Sharon. Pastor Keith Taylor officiated and burial with military rites followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Craig, 63, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019