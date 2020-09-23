The funeral for Mr. Raymond Kelly of 456 State Hwy. 200 will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ernest L. Chambers will officiate and burial will follow in Weeping Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak, S.C.

Mr. Kelly, 62, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.

Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Masks are required for the viewing and funeral.



