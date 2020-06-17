Graveside services for Mr. Raymond L. Wannamaker Jr. of 2652 Dawson Drive will be held at noon Wednesday, June 17, at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester. The Rev. Ronald Feaster will officiate and the Rev. Dr. Bill Stringfellow will assist.

Mr. Wannamaker, 28, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



