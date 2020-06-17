Mr. Raymond Wannamaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Mr. Raymond L. Wannamaker Jr. of 2652 Dawson Drive will be held at noon Wednesday, June 17, at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester. The Rev. Ronald Feaster will officiate and the Rev. Dr. Bill Stringfellow will assist.
Mr. Wannamaker, 28, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved