Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Rebecca Faulkenberry Ford. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Rebecca Virginia "Becky" Faulkenberry Ford, 83, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at MUSC Chester. All services will be private.

Mrs. Ford was born March 14, 1937, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Otis Faulkenberry and Mildred Robinson Faulkenberry. She was a graduate of Heath Springs High School and North Greenville Jr. College in Tigerville, S.C. Mrs. Ford was retired from Chester County Auditor's Office and was a member of Orrs Baptist Church, where she was Choir Director for many years, and later was a member of First Baptist Church Chester, where she helped with Wednesday night supper and was a Sunday School Teacher. Later in her ministry she returned to Orrs Baptist Church, where her husband "Buddy" served as choir director.

She is survived by two sons, Chuck Ford (Heather) of Chester and David Ford (Whitney) of Chester; three grandchildren, John Davis Ford, Julia Cassidy Ford and Zoe Raylee Love Ford, all of Chester; one brother, Thomas Faulkenberry (Nancy) of York, S.C.; two sisters, Elaine Brown (Atlee) of Rich Hill, S.C. and Gayle Steele (Mike) of Lancaster, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her husband of over 47 years, Charles D. "Buddy" Ford.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Road, Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mrs. Rebecca Virginia "Becky" Faulkenberry Ford, 83, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at MUSC Chester. All services will be private.Mrs. Ford was born March 14, 1937, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Otis Faulkenberry and Mildred Robinson Faulkenberry. She was a graduate of Heath Springs High School and North Greenville Jr. College in Tigerville, S.C. Mrs. Ford was retired from Chester County Auditor's Office and was a member of Orrs Baptist Church, where she was Choir Director for many years, and later was a member of First Baptist Church Chester, where she helped with Wednesday night supper and was a Sunday School Teacher. Later in her ministry she returned to Orrs Baptist Church, where her husband "Buddy" served as choir director.She is survived by two sons, Chuck Ford (Heather) of Chester and David Ford (Whitney) of Chester; three grandchildren, John Davis Ford, Julia Cassidy Ford and Zoe Raylee Love Ford, all of Chester; one brother, Thomas Faulkenberry (Nancy) of York, S.C.; two sisters, Elaine Brown (Atlee) of Rich Hill, S.C. and Gayle Steele (Mike) of Lancaster, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her husband of over 47 years, Charles D. "Buddy" Ford.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Road, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Reporter on May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close