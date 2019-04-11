Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She is the daughter of Mr. Gordon Reginald Phillips and the late Mrs. Edna Cogdill Phillips of Chester. Her husband and love of her life, Alan Wood Hughes, preceded her in death in 2016.

Becky was a native of Chester. After graduating from Chester High School, she earned a degree from Winthrop University and obtained a Master of Education from Furman University. After 30 years with the Greenville County School District, she retired and spent her time traveling, knitting, painting, enjoying road trips with her father and spoiling her grandsons. She loved her family fiercely and touched the lives of so many as a gifted teacher and advocate for her students.

Becky is survived by her father, Reg Phillips of Chester; her son, Sy Hughes and his wife Sarah and their sons, Marshall and Porter, of Columbia; her daughter, Alison Cobb and her husband Michael of York; her aunt, Darnell Keller; and her extended Hughes and Phillips family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Conducting the service will be the Rev. Elizabeth Link.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either Lake Cunningham Firehouse Angels at 2802 N. McElhaney Road, Greer, SC 29651; or to Lake Eden Arts Festival (

Online condolences may be made at

Rebecca Neal Phillips Hughes, 64, of Taylors passed away on April 4, 2019.She is the daughter of Mr. Gordon Reginald Phillips and the late Mrs. Edna Cogdill Phillips of Chester. Her husband and love of her life, Alan Wood Hughes, preceded her in death in 2016.Becky was a native of Chester. After graduating from Chester High School, she earned a degree from Winthrop University and obtained a Master of Education from Furman University. After 30 years with the Greenville County School District, she retired and spent her time traveling, knitting, painting, enjoying road trips with her father and spoiling her grandsons. She loved her family fiercely and touched the lives of so many as a gifted teacher and advocate for her students.Becky is survived by her father, Reg Phillips of Chester; her son, Sy Hughes and his wife Sarah and their sons, Marshall and Porter, of Columbia; her daughter, Alison Cobb and her husband Michael of York; her aunt, Darnell Keller; and her extended Hughes and Phillips family.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Conducting the service will be the Rev. Elizabeth Link.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either Lake Cunningham Firehouse Angels at 2802 N. McElhaney Road, Greer, SC 29651; or to Lake Eden Arts Festival ( theleaf.org ) at 377 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com. Funeral Home The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

300 West Poinsett Street

Greer , SC 29650

(864) 877-3351 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close