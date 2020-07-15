Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for the Rev. Reginald Funderburke of 128 ½ Washington St. was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at King's Funeral Home in Chester. The Rev. Mack McRae officiated and the Rev. Ricky Wilson delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill.

The Rev. Funderburke, 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at MUSC-Health in Lancaster.

King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls, was in charge of arrangements.



