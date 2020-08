Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. Richard Belton of 113 Mill St. Apt. E-2 will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at King's Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Mr. Belton passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



