The funeral for Mr. Richard A. Coleman will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke Baptist Church in Charlotte. the Rev. Robert Coleman will officiate and burial will follow in St. Paul Halsellville Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester.
Mr. Coleman, 53, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
King's Funeral Home, 4000 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, is in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019