The funeral for Ms. Rita Mayfield Cohens of 628 Lancaster Highway Apt. K-316 will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Darryl Cunningham will officiate and the Rev. Dennis Jackson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Cohens, 45, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019