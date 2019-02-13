Mr. Robert Doyle Davis

Mr. Robert Doyle Davis, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, S.C.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Chester Freedom Ministries with the Rev. Steve Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Chester Freedom Ministries.
Born June 7, 1934, in Chester, Mr. Davis was a son of the late Henry Van Davis and Gertrude Adams Davis. He was a graduate of Chester High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from Bowater as a foreman. Mr. Davis was a member of Chester Freedom Ministries. Bobby, "PY," enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
His is survived by his wife of sixty years, Bertha Miller Davis; one daughter, Sandra Davis Penegar and her husband Guy of Cheraw, S.C.; a sister, Nancy Lashley of Chester; two brothers, Donald Davis of Chester and Guy Davis and his wife Nell of Spartanburg; two grandsons, Jess Penegar IV and Mark Penegar, both of Florence; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Chester Freedom Ministries Building Fund, 729 Village Drive, Chester, SC 29706; or , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
