The funeral for Mr. Robert Lee Cunningham of 168 Jeter St. will be held at noon Friday, May 10, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The Rev. Terry O. Feaster will officiate and Apostle Sharon C. Feaster will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military rites will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Cunningham, 81, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 8, 2019