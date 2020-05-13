The funeral for Mr. Robert Lee "Easy Ride" Strong of 13 West Roy St. will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at King's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ricky White will officiate and burial will follow in Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Strong, 65, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at 860 Nelson Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 13, 2020