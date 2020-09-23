Mr. Robert Louis "Honey" Stevenson, 85, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Zack Williams and Rev. Tommy Cole officiating.
Mr. Stevenson was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Chester County, S.C. and was a son of the late Jim Stevenson and Nancy Woods Stevenson. He attended the schools of Great Falls and received his GED. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Korean War. Mr. Stevenson also retired from the S.C. National Guard. After his military service, he worked for and retired with J.P. Stevens. Mr. Stevenson was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God.
He is survived by five sons, Robert Louis "Stevie" Stevenson Jr. (Sybil Faye) of Georgia, Mike Bailey of Chester, Robert James "Bubba" Stevenson (Melanie) of Columbia, Bobby Gene "Buck" Bailey of Great Falls and Henry Kenneth "Little Hon" Stevenson (Dawn) of Great Falls; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, Ronald "Head Man" Stevenson of Great Falls; and two sisters, Peggy Stevenson and Lucille Stevenson, both of Great Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Allison Stevenson; two sons, William Heath "Billy" Bailey and James Daniel "Danny" Bailey; a brother, Frank Stevenson; and a sister, Dessie Amos.
Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055; or Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 515, Great Falls, SC 29055.
