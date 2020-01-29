The funeral for Mr. Robert Arthur McCullough of 110 Arch St. was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Big Calvary Baptist Church in Edgemoor with Pastor Rodney Adams officiating. Military rites were performed at the church. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Chester.
Mr. McCullough, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020