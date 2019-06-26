Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 1667 Shady Lane Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church 3594 Lancaster Hwy Richburg , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church 3594 Lancaster Hwy Richburg , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Patrick Stutts Jr. (Bob and Uncle Bobby), 68, of Columbia left his family and friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Bob was born in Charleston, S.C. on Oct. 11, 1950. He was the son of Robert Patrick Stutts Sr. and Mozella McClure Stutts (deceased).

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Andrew M. Dodson.

He is survived by his sister, Robin Stutts Dodson and her husband Barry; his nephews, Kent Dodson and Robert Dodson and his wife Katherine; his niece, Lydia Dodson, two great-nieces, Natalie and Isabel Dodson; and cousins on both sides of his family.

Bob graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968. He received his BS from Presbyterian College in Mathematics in 1972. Immediately following his degree, he spent two years serving our country in the U.S. Army in Korea as he fulfilled his ROTC commitment. After the Army, he served in the Army National Guard for several years as he began his formal teaching career. He received his Masters of Art in Teaching from the University of South Carolina in 1977. In S.C., Bob began teaching Mathematics at Blackville High School. When he moved to Columbia, he taught several years at Columbia College. At Richland Northeast High School, he taught AP Calculus, AP Statistics, Geometry and many other Math courses. He completed his career teaching Engineering Mathematics at Westwood High School. Bob retired in 2016. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Richland Library Friends and Foundation, where he was a beloved member of the Thursday Book Barn Group. He served over 700 volunteer hours and greatly enjoyed his work as a Library Ambassador. Bob was a jovial, kind, caring and genuine friend to all he met, and he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A visitation in his honor will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1667 Shady Lane, Columbia, SC 29206. His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, at 1 p.m. at Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at 3594 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg, SC 29729 with visitation immediately following the service.

Memorials may be sent to The Richland Library Friends and Foundation, 1431 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201; or the .

You may visit his online obituary for more information at Barron Funeral Home (www.barronfuneralhome.com).

