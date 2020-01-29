Mr. Robert Franklin "Bob" Schnelle, 96, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Mitford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment followed at 2 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
Mr. Schnelle was born July 7, 1923, in St. Marys, Ohio and was a son of the late Emil Harman Schnelle and Hazel Marie King Schnelle. He attended the schools of St. Marys, Ohio and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force with more than 21 years of service and served during WWII. Bob was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Simpson Schnelle; one son, Alan Schnelle of Mansfield, Ohio; three daughters, Betty Dutton (Donald), Jana Sprowl (Rick) and Carolyn Roof (Joe), all of Great Falls; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Witz of Celina, Ohio and Carol Germman of Van Wert, Ohio; a special nephew and his wife, Joseph and Kathy Leugers of Lakeview, Ohio; and a former daughter-in-law, Pat Hipp of Ohio.
Mr. Schnelle was preceded in death by a son, Robert H. Schnelle.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020