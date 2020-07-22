Mr. Robert "Robbie" Wallace Sanders, 64, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the home with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. Interment was private.
Mr. Sanders was born Oct. 1, 1955, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late John Walter Sanders and Mary Frances Jordan Sanders. He attended Chester High School and was retired from Omnova Solutions. Robbie was a supporter of the 2nd Amendment and an outdoorsman. He loved his family and his dog "Cody." He was of the Presbyterian faith.
He is survived by his wife of over 15 years, Cindy Sanders; one daughter, Mary Ann Ernandez (David) of Chester, S.C.; one stepson, Christian Salyers of Pound, Va.; one granddaughter, Haley Sanders of Rock Hill, S.C.; two sisters, Carolyn Clayton (John Bennett) of Rock Hill, S.C. and Anne Joers (Bob) of Lexington, S.C.; two brothers, Jerry "Troop" Sanders (Terry) of Chester, S.C. and Billy Sanders (Ann) of Chester, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.