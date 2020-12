Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Robert Walter "R.W." Bailey, 77, of 231 Ligon St. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hospice Post Acute Care in Rock Hill.

There will be a viewing of remembrance from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Burial will be private.



