Ronnie Cassels, age 77, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Chester Regional Medical Center.

He was the widow of Ann Foster Cassels and the son of the late Samuel Reuben Cassels and Evelyn Gladden Cassels.

Mr. Cassels is survived by his daughters, Ruthayn Burdette (Jeff) and Susan Treveiler (Jack); three grandchildren, Carria, Emma and Mac Treveiler, all of Chester; his brother-in-law, Carl Bateman of Wilmington, N.C.; and his dog, Bear.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Jean Lewis and Carol Bateman; and two brothers, Harold and Wallace Cassels.

Mr. Cassels was retired from the S.C. Department of Revenue, attended Clemson University and graduated from Winthrop University. He was a die-hard Clemson Tiger fan and the site coordinator for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program of Christ Central Ministries. He formerly served as the Chester County coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

The funeral for Mr. Cassels was held at 11a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Chester First Baptist Church. The Rev. Clay Waldrip officiated. The burial was in Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Christ Central Ministries or the .

Pollard Funeral Home served the family

