The funeral for Mr. Ronnie Lee Douglas of 4662 Gaston Caldwell Road will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Richburg. The Rev. Darryl Sanders will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Douglas, 61, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at CMC in Pineville, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019