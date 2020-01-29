The funeral for Mr. Roosevelt "Cannonball" Douglas of 101 Collins St. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Gethsemane Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Charles Pratt will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Douglas, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at MUSC Health in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020