On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Lord saw fit to call his beloved daughter home from labor to reward. Mrs. Rosa L. Barber, Family Matriarch, Community Leader and Mother to many, was called to her heavenly home suddenly, surrounded by her family.

Born on Aug. 8, 1925, in Chester, S.C., Mrs. Barber was the daughter of Willie and Rosie Dye Mayfield, business owners of a farm and the local taxi service. A star basketball player at Finley High School, Mother met the love of her life, star football player Jay S. Barber Sr. They married in 1941, relocated to Baltimore, Md. and were married for 52 years until his death in 1993. Together they raised their seven children and instilled in them to love God, value education and a sense of civic responsibility.

Mother Barber's Christian journey began in childhood as a member of both Piney Grove Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church in Chester, S.C. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age and started her walk of faith. After relocating to Baltimore, she became an original member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where she remained active until her death. She served as a faithful member of the Trustee Aides, Pastor's Aide, Interior Design Team, Culinary Arts Ministry, Silver Saints and Vocal Choir.

A Proverbs 31 woman personified, she loved God, served God and shared the goodness of God with all who she encountered. She instilled in her children a reverence for God and often had biblical conversations with them and prayed with and for her family. On her last day on this side, she gave her signature "praise wave of the left hand" while listening to gospel music.

Her home was welcoming to all and many visited and enjoyed her Southern hospitality, including her popular fried chicken, sweet potato pies and apple cobbler. She created safe spaces for all no matter their circumstances and became the confidant, counselor, spiritual advisor and "Mother" to many.

Proverbs 17:22 says, "A merry heart doeth good like medicine; but a broken spirit drieth the bones." To know Mother is to know that she has a merry heart, loves to laugh as well as make others smile. It is her quick wit and loving, youthful spirit that allowed her to connect with and share her wisdom with people of all ages.

Mother Barber was a respected community leader and active in local politics. Recognized for her community impact, she was appointed by Mayor Donald Schaeffer as a Community Liaison at the Oliver Mayors Station. Later she became an Employment Coordinator for the Mayors Office of Employment Development. She became widely known for providing jobs for countless youth throughout the city.

After retiring from the Baltimore City Office of Employment Development, Mother Barber volunteered as a chaperone/coach for the Cecil Kirk AAU. She spent countless hours mentoring the youth and escorted them to basketball tournaments around the country.

Always looking to help others, Mother Barber volunteered as a site coordinator for the Maryland Food Bank, overseeing sites in East Baltimore. She was past president of the Collington Square Elementary School PTA and Patterson Park Community. For many years, she served on the Executive Committee of the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside Civic Association, chairing membership, hospitality and community cleanups.

She was a recipient of numerous citations and recognitions, including Governor and Mayor citations, being named a Top Baltimore Mom and crowned Chester County May Day Queen in 1940. She was an active member of the Red Hatters.

Fondly known as Mother Rosa, her infectious smile and godly spirit inspired, encouraged and impacted multi generations. Her impact on others was broad and deep, touching the lives of everyone she encountered. Mother was the epitome of grace, elegance, dignity and love. Known for her elegant, regal and impeccable style with fashionable hats, she set the standard for "how we represent our family."

She instilled in her children to "give me my flowers while I can smell them." Her "flowers" bloomed bountifully as her children showered her with LOVE via family outings, extensive travel throughout the country and abroad, spa getaways and many surprise gifts and treats. Every conversation, whether in person or via telephone, we ended with "I Love You" and Mother would reply, "You know Mom loves you and thank you for everything."

Mother Barber was love, exuded love and shared love with everyone. Whether traveling throughout the country, Puerto Rico or cruising the Caribbean, all who met her adopted her as "Mother." She especially cherished spending time with her family, dining out and traveling. Her most cherished trip was to the Holy Land with her family, where she was baptized in the Jordan River.

Mother enjoyed a blessed life rich in experiences and relationships. Mother was blessed to have a wide circle of friends of all ages who she would talk with regularly and pray with.

Mother Barber's life was a testament to the goodness of God. Her 94 years of ministry through word and deed will impact generations to come. She has exchanged her custom designed statement hats for her crown of glory. We know she is rejoicing because 2 Timothy 4:7-8 assures us, "I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."

Sleep on Mother… our friend, our hero and servant of God. You have earned your rest and reward.

She passes the torch to continue her legacy to her seven children, Jay S. Barber Jr., Dr. Willie L. Barber, Shirley Barber, Juanita Chandler, Wilbert "Georg" Barber, Kevin D. Barber and Karenthia A. Barber; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Willa Twitty, of Washington, D.C.; lifelong friend, Mother Florence Wilkes; and a host of family and dear friends.

Her husband, Jay S. Barber Sr., and her sisters, Hassie Buckson, Lillie Mae Strong, Nancy Wylie and Sallie Mayfield, predeceased her.





