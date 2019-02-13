The funeral for Mrs. Rosa Lee Brown of 12004 Piney Glen Lane was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Fairfield County. The Rev. Ulysses Young officiated and Minister Rosa Williams delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Brown, 95, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019