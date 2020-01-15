The funeral for Ms. Rosa Lee Reed of 100 Torbit St. Apt. 7-C will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Paul Halsellville Baptist Church. The Rev. John Heath will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Reed, 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020