The funeral for Ms. Rosa Lee Simpson of 15 Leland St. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at New Life Ministry in Great Falls with Jeffery Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Simpson, 66, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at 4896 Tanglewood Road, Blackstock.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 8, 2019