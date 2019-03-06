The funeral for Mrs. Rosa Lee Dixon Wylie of 582 Beltline Road was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Darryl Cunningham officiated and burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Wylie, 97, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Chester Regional Nursing Center.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
