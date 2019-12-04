Ruth Wade, age 95, passed away Nov. 22, 2019.
She was the widow of Clifton A. Wade and the daughter of the late Robert R. and Sudie Brown Stowe.
For 40 plus years she was the storekeeper for Wade's Grocery in West Chester and came to know many people in Chester. She was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Wade (Lynn) of Chester; granddaughters, Paula Love (Johnny) of Chester and Jennifer Gravely (Garrett) of Charlotte; a great-granddaughter, Faith Cato of Chester; nieces, Ann Kamber of Columbia and Debbie Wade and Claudia Lee of Carlisle; and Charles Williford of Chester, whom she considered a son.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, whom she considered a daughter, Linda Wade.
Visitation was held Sunday at Pollard Funeral Home. The funeral was conducted by the Rev. David Sealy at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Wade was laid to rest alongside her husband in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family (pollard-funeralhome.com).
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019