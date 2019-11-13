Mr. Sammie Clifton

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2700 West Vandalia Road
Greensboro, NC
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery
Chester, SC
Obituary
The funeral for Mr. Sammie "Nody" Clifton, formerly of Chester, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2700 West Vandalia Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester.
Mr. Clifton, 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019
