The funeral for Mr. Sammie "Nody" Clifton, formerly of Chester, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2700 West Vandalia Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester.
Mr. Clifton, 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019