Mr. Sammie James Crosby
Graveside services for Mr. Sammie James Crosby of 1861 Halsellville Road will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Upper Hope Station Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield County. The Rev. Corey Jackson will officiate and the Rev. Robert Coleman will deliver the eulogy.
Mr. Crosby, 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends at 1863 Halsellville Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
