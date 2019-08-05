Mr. Samuel Carlisle Knox, 88, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ed Melvin officiating.
Born Jan. 2, 1931, in Chester County, Mr. Knox was the son of the late Samuel B. and Eliza Elizabeth McWatters Knox. He was educated in Chester County schools and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from Springs Industries with over forty-five years of service. Mr. Knox was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, where he was a former Elder. He was a member of the Chester Masonic Lodge #18.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne McNinch Knox; and two sisters, Elaine Knox Boyd and Dorothy Knox Bagley.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Vess Graham of Chester; a brother, Brice Knox and his wife Eunice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019