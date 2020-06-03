The funeral for Mr. Samuel James Crank of 350 Byron Road Apt. 2G will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Corey Sanders will officiate and burial will follow in the Fort Jackson VA National Cemetery in Columbia.

Mr. Crank, 60, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Columbia VA Healthcare System in Columbia.

The family will receive friends at 665 Cener Road, Chester.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store